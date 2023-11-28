Will Ryan Donato Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 28?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Donato find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Donato stats and insights
- In four of 19 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- Donato has zero points on the power play.
- Donato's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Donato recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|15:30
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|10:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|9:38
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|12:17
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.