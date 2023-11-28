The Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Mackey Arena. This game is at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Texas Southern matchup in this article.

Purdue vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Purdue (-31.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue (-31.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends

Purdue has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Boilermakers games have gone over the point total four out of six times this season.

Texas Southern is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, just one of the Tigers games has gone over the point total.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Bookmakers rate Purdue equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.

Purdue has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

