How to Watch Purdue vs. Texas Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) will attempt to snap a six-game losing skid when visiting the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Purdue vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Purdue is 5-0 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 39th.
- The 81.7 points per game the Boilermakers record are 8.2 more points than the Tigers give up (73.5).
- When Purdue puts up more than 73.5 points, it is 4-0.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Purdue posted nine more points per game (76.3) than it did on the road (67.3).
- In home games, the Boilermakers ceded 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than in away games (64.3).
- Purdue made 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|W 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Marquette
|W 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Mackey Arena
