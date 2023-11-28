The Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) will attempt to snap a six-game losing skid when visiting the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Purdue vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Purdue is 5-0 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 39th.

The 81.7 points per game the Boilermakers record are 8.2 more points than the Tigers give up (73.5).

When Purdue puts up more than 73.5 points, it is 4-0.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Purdue posted nine more points per game (76.3) than it did on the road (67.3).

In home games, the Boilermakers ceded 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than in away games (64.3).

Purdue made 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

