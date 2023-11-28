The Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) will attempt to snap a six-game losing skid when visiting the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Purdue vs. Texas Southern Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Purdue is 5-0 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 39th.
  • The 81.7 points per game the Boilermakers record are 8.2 more points than the Tigers give up (73.5).
  • When Purdue puts up more than 73.5 points, it is 4-0.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Purdue posted nine more points per game (76.3) than it did on the road (67.3).
  • In home games, the Boilermakers ceded 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than in away games (64.3).
  • Purdue made 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee W 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Marquette W 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa - Mackey Arena

