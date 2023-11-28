Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Porter County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Porter County, Indiana? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Porter County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calumet High School at Victory Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.