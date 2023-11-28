Philipp Kurashev and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. There are prop bets for Kurashev available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

Kurashev has averaged 18:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Kurashev has a goal in four of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 13 games this year, Kurashev has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 13 games this season, Kurashev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Kurashev hits the over on his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kurashev has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 13 Games 3 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

