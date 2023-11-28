The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 133.5 points.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -9.5 133.5

Fighting Irish Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame and its opponents have scored more than 133.5 combined points once this season.

Notre Dame's games this season have had an average of 133.4 points, 0.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Notre Dame has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Notre Dame has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Fighting Irish have played as an underdog of +333 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Notre Dame has a 23.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 3 100% 76.6 142.8 66 133.2 142.8 Notre Dame 1 20% 66.2 142.8 67.2 133.2 135.5

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

The Fighting Irish average only 0.2 more points per game (66.2) than the Gamecocks give up (66).

Notre Dame is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it scores more than 66 points.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 2-1-0 1-1 1-2-0 Notre Dame 2-3-0 0-1 1-4-0

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina Notre Dame 7-8 Home Record 11-8 4-8 Away Record 0-10 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

