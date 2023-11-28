Notre Dame vs. South Carolina November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) will face the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network.
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|Notre Dame AVG
|Notre Dame Rank
|339th
|64.3
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|43rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|355th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|8.3
|3rd
