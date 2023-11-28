The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) will face the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Notre Dame Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG Notre Dame AVG Notre Dame Rank 339th 64.3 Points Scored 69.6 224th 254th 72.6 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 28.8 322nd 43rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 324th 11.1 Assists 11.8 281st 249th 12.5 Turnovers 8.3 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.