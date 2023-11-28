Tuesday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 76-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 76, Notre Dame 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-13.9)

South Carolina (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

South Carolina is 2-1-0 against the spread, while Notre Dame's ATS record this season is 2-3-0. One of the Gamecocks' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Fighting Irish's games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 66.2 points per game (320th in college basketball) and giving up 67.2 (112th in college basketball).

Notre Dame ranks 164th in college basketball at 33.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.8 its opponents average.

Notre Dame knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Notre Dame forces 10.6 turnovers per game (291st in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (95th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.