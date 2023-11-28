How to Watch Notre Dame vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- Notre Dame has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish are the 166th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 175th.
- The Fighting Irish's 66.2 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 66 the Gamecocks give up.
- Notre Dame has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 66 points.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.3.
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish allowed 1.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (73.5).
- Beyond the arc, Notre Dame sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.6 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (36.4%) as well.
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Auburn
|L 83-59
|Barclays Center
|11/17/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 66-64
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 75-55
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/5/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
