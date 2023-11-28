The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • Notre Dame has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 166th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 175th.
  • The Fighting Irish's 66.2 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 66 the Gamecocks give up.
  • Notre Dame has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 66 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.3.
  • In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish allowed 1.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (73.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Notre Dame sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.6 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (36.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Auburn L 83-59 Barclays Center
11/17/2023 Oklahoma State W 66-64 Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 75-55 Purcell Pavilion
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
12/2/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
12/5/2023 Western Michigan - Purcell Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.