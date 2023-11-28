Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Marion County, Indiana, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Marion County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty Christian High School at Shortridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Conference: Pioneer
- How to Stream: Watch Here
