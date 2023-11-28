Tuesday's MVC schedule includes the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1, 0-0 MVC) versus the Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0, 0-0 MVC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cameron Henry: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Julian Larry: 7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Xavier Johnson: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG Southern Illinois AVG Southern Illinois Rank
23rd 79.3 Points Scored 65.7 321st
159th 69.6 Points Allowed 61.4 12th
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 28.8 322nd
349th 5.7 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th
20th 9.4 3pt Made 7.9 112th
21st 15.8 Assists 13.9 109th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.7 160th

