For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Cole Guttman a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Guttman scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Guttman has zero points on the power play.

Guttman's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

