Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Clark County, Indiana today? We've got the information.
Clark County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlestown High School at Silver Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sellersburg, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
