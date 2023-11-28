You can wager on player prop bet odds for Vince Dunn, Connor Bedard and others on the Seattle Kraken and Chicago Blackhawks prior to their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday at United Center.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Bedard has scored 10 goals (0.5 per game) and collected seven assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 17 total points (0.9 per game). He takes three shots per game, shooting 17.5%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 6 at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 19 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 18 0 1 1 1

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Philipp Kurashev is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 12 total points (0.9 per game), with four goals and eight assists in 13 games.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 0 1 1 7 vs. Sabres Nov. 19 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 18 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, who has scored 19 points in 22 games (three goals and 16 assists).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Nov. 20 1 1 2 4 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Oliver Bjorkstrand is another of Seattle's most productive contributors through 22 games, with seven goals and 12 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 1 3 4 2 vs. Flames Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 1 1 4 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 1

