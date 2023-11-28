Blackhawks vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Seattle Kraken (8-9-5) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) at United Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in their last game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-175)
|Blackhawks (+145)
|6.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 19 games this season, and won six (31.6%).
- Chicago has a record of 6-10 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The Blackhawks have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals eight of 19 times.
Blackhawks vs Kraken Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|61 (23rd)
|Goals
|49 (30th)
|76 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|70 (22nd)
|16 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (30th)
|17 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (15th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Chicago has a 5-5-0 line against the spread while going 3-7-0 straight up over its past 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, Chicago has gone over the total five times.
- The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Over the last 10 matchups, Blackhawks' games have had an average of 6.6 goals, 1.0 more than their season-long average.
- The Blackhawks have scored 49 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 70 total goals given up (3.7 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- Their -21 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
