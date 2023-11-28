Eeli Tolvanen and Jason Dickinson will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Seattle Kraken meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:30 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his team with 17 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 10 goals and seven assists in 19 games (playing 19:33 per game).

Philipp Kurashev has made a big impact for Chicago this season with 12 points (four goals and eight assists).

This season, Chicago's Dickinson has 11 points, courtesy of six goals (second on team) and five assists (fifth).

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-7-0 in 10 games this season, conceding 34 goals (3.8 goals against average) with 254 saves and an .882 save percentage, 53rd in the league.

Kraken Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Seattle, Vince Dunn has 19 points in 22 games (three goals, 16 assists).

Oliver Bjorkstrand is another key contributor for Seattle, with 19 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists.

Tolvanen has 15 points for Seattle, via five goals and 10 assists.

Joey Daccord (3-3-5) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .895% save percentage ranks 41st in the NHL.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 26th 2.77 Goals Scored 2.58 29th 23rd 3.45 Goals Allowed 3.68 29th 25th 29.3 Shots 27.7 30th 10th 29.6 Shots Allowed 32.8 28th 8th 23.53% Power Play % 9.68% 31st 26th 73.85% Penalty Kill % 76.67% 23rd

