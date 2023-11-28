Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Seattle Kraken (8-9-5) and the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) at United Center sees the Kraken heavily favored on the road (-185 moneyline odds to win) against the Blackhawks (+150). The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 11 times.

The Kraken have gone 3-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Blackhawks have six wins in the 19 games in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle has had moneyline odds of -185 or shorter once this season, and won.

Chicago has a record of 6-9 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 5-5 7-2-1 6.3 3 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3 3.5 7 21.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.5 3 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3 3.5 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

