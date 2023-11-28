Blackhawks vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - November 28
Entering a game against the Seattle Kraken (8-9-5), the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) will be monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28 at United Center.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Oblique
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Philipp Grubauer
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks have 49 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- Chicago has conceded 70 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 22nd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -21, they are 31st in the league.
Kraken Season Insights
- Seattle's 61 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- They have the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -15.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-185)
|Blackhawks (+150)
|6.5
