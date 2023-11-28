The Little Rock Trojans (1-1) play the Ball State Cardinals (3-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. Little Rock Game Information

Ball State Top Players (2022-23)

Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jarron Coleman: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Demarius Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaylin Sellers: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Little Rock Top Players (2022-23)

Myron Gardner: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK CJ White: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Smith: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Palermo: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ball State vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Little Rock Rank Little Rock AVG Ball State AVG Ball State Rank 88th 75.4 Points Scored 76.4 64th 354th 79.4 Points Allowed 71.6 227th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 32.6 117th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 315th 6 3pt Made 7.5 166th 56th 14.8 Assists 13.2 163rd 258th 12.6 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

