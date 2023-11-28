Tuesday's game that pits the Little Rock Trojans (2-4) against the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) at Jack Stephens Center has a projected final score of 79-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM on November 28.

There is no line set for the game.

Ball State vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Ball State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 79, Ball State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-4.1)

Little Rock (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Little Rock has compiled a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Ball State is 3-1-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Trojans are 5-1-0 and the Cardinals are 1-3-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals put up 80.5 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per outing (21st in college basketball). They have a +118 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.7 points per game.

Ball State wins the rebound battle by 7.7 boards on average. It records 34.0 rebounds per game, 155th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.3.

Ball State knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (176th in college basketball) while shooting 37.5% from deep (59th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game at 29.3%.

Ball State has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (103rd in college basketball), 3.7 fewer than the 14.5 it forces (66th in college basketball).

