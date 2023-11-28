The Ball State Cardinals (5-1) go up against the Little Rock Trojans (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. Little Rock Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Ball State Stats Insights

  • This season, Ball State has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 139th.
  • The Cardinals score five fewer points per game (80.5) than the Trojans allow (85.5).
  • Ball State is 3-0 when it scores more than 85.5 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ball State scored 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 away.
  • At home, the Cardinals gave up 69.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Ball State drained more treys away (8.2 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (38.6%) than at home (35.8%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Evansville L 74-50 Ford Center
11/21/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 75-58 John E. Worthen Arena
11/24/2023 UAPB W 92-74 John E. Worthen Arena
11/28/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
12/2/2023 Bellarmine - John E. Worthen Arena
12/6/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall

