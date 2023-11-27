The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) will face off against their NFC North-rival, the Chicago Bears (3-8) in a matchup on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Bears will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Vikings and the Bears and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the column below.

Sign up to live bet on the Vikings-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bears vs Vikings on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Vikings have led after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Minnesota's offense is averaging three points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

The Bears have led five times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Vikings have won the second quarter nine times, lost one time, and tied one time.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.5 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times in 11 games this year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Vikings have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 5.6 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering eight points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears have won the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Vikings have won the fourth quarter four times, lost four times, and tied three times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bears have outscored their opponent in that quarter in six games and have been outscored in that quarter in five games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Vikings vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Vikings have had the lead seven times, have trailed two times, and have been tied two times.

So far in 2023, the Bears have been winning after the first half in four games, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season (2-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (3-3), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (1-2).

Minnesota's offense is averaging 10 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 12.9 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Bears have won the second half in five games, been outscored in the second half in four games, and tied in the second half in two games.

Rep the Vikings or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.