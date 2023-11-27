Tyrese Haliburton and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be matching up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 24, Haliburton posted 26 points and 10 assists in a 136-113 win against the Pistons.

If you'd like to make predictions on Haliburton's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 24.5 25.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 Assists 11.5 12.1 PRA -- 41.4 PR -- 29.3 3PM 3.5 3.9



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Haliburton has taken 17.1 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 16.8% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 8.5 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Haliburton's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 24th in possessions per game with 107.7.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have given up 112.7 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Trail Blazers allow 45.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers allow 26.1 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the fourth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 33 15 4 12 3 0 1

