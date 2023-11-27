On Monday, November 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) will hope to break a five-game road skid when squaring off against the Indiana Pacers (9-6), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Pacers (-11.5) 240.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pacers (-12) 241.5 -770 +540 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pacers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Pacers' +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 128.8 points per game (first in the NBA) while giving up 125.5 per contest (30th in the league).

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 8.4 points per game (posting 104.3 points per game, 30th in league, while giving up 112.7 per contest, 14th in NBA) and have a -135 scoring differential.

These teams average a combined 233.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams together surrender 238.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana is 9-6-0 ATS this season.

Portland is 7-9-0 ATS this year.

Pacers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Tyrese Haliburton 24.5 -120 25.4 Myles Turner 17.5 -105 17.2 Buddy Hield 17.5 -110 13.9 Bruce Brown 11.5 -125 11.5

Pacers and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +20000 +6600 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

