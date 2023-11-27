How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 27
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is one matchup on Sunday's Liga MX schedule, Club Santos Laguna squaring off against Club Leon.
Live coverage of all Liga MX action on Sunday is available to you, with the information provided below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Club Leon vs Club Santos Laguna
Club Santos Laguna journeys to match up with Club Leon at Estadio Leon.
- Game Time: 9:06 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Club Leon (-140)
- Underdog: Club Santos Laguna (+330)
- Draw: (+320)
