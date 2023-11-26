Will Will Mallory score a touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mallory will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Will Mallory score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Mallory's four receptions have turned into 62 yards (12.4 per game). He has been targeted on eight occasions.

Mallory, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Will Mallory Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 2 2 49 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 7 0

Rep Will Mallory with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.