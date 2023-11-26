Taylor Raddysh will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues play at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Does a bet on Raddysh interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is -1.

In three of 18 games this season, Raddysh has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In four of 18 games this season, Raddysh has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In one of 18 games this season, Raddysh has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Raddysh's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Raddysh having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 4 4 Points 2 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.