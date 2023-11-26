In the upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Taylor Raddysh to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Raddysh stats and insights

Raddysh has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Raddysh has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:24 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.