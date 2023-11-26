Will Reese Johnson find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:45 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:21 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 4-3 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:19 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 12:09 Home L 5-3

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

