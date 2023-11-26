Sunday's contest at Mackey Arena has the Purdue Boilermakers (2-3) matching up with the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 74-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Purdue.

The Boilermakers fell in their last game 65-57 against Georgia on Wednesday.

Purdue vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Purdue vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 74, Southern Indiana 56

Other Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Purdue is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins, but also tied for the third-most losses.

Purdue Leaders

Abbey Ellis: 13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Jeanae Terry: 4.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 26.1 FG%

4.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 26.1 FG% Caitlyn Harper: 8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Madison Layden: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Mary Ashley Stevenson: 8.0 PTS, 41.7 FG%

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers have a -23 scoring differential, falling short by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 58.8 points per game to rank 283rd in college basketball and are giving up 63.4 per outing to rank 182nd in college basketball.

