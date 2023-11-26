Philipp Kurashev and the Chicago Blackhawks will play the St. Louis Blues at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Looking to wager on Kurashev's props? Here is some information to help you.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

Kurashev has averaged 18:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In four of 12 games this season, Kurashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 12 games this year, Kurashev has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kurashev has had an assist in a game six times this season over 12 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kurashev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

There is a 40.8% chance of Kurashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 12 Games 4 12 Points 1 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

