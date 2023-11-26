Will Philipp Kurashev Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 26?
Can we expect Philipp Kurashev scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the St. Louis Blues at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Kurashev stats and insights
- In four of 12 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
- Kurashev has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Kurashev's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
