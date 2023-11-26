Can we expect Philipp Kurashev scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the St. Louis Blues at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.

Kurashev has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Kurashev's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

