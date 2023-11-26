The Chicago Blackhawks, including Nick Foligno, will be on the ice Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Fancy a wager on Foligno? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nick Foligno vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno's plus-minus this season, in 17:26 per game on the ice, is +2.

Foligno has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 18 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Foligno has a point in six of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 18 games this season, Foligno has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Foligno's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Foligno has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Foligno Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 1 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

