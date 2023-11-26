Michael Pittman Jr. has a favorable matchup when his Indianapolis Colts face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers allow 270.7 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Pittman has 66 receptions (while being targeted 98 times) for a team-high 677 yards and three TDs, averaging 67.7 yards per game.

Pittman vs. the Buccaneers

Pittman vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has allowed eight opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Tampa Bay on the season.

Pittman will play against the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this week. The Buccaneers concede 270.7 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Buccaneers have scored 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Buccaneers' defense is 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-115)

Pittman Receiving Insights

Pittman, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 10 games this season.

Pittman has 28.8% of his team's target share (98 targets on 340 passing attempts).

He has 677 receiving yards on 98 targets to rank 89th in NFL play with 6.9 yards per target.

Pittman has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (12.5% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Pittman (16 red zone targets) has been targeted 42.1% of the time in the red zone (38 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 8 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 8 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 2 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 14 TAR / 9 REC / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

