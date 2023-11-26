Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Dee Delaney: Week 12 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where they'll be up against Dee Delaney and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Colts receivers' matchup versus the Buccaneers' pass defense, see below.
Colts vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers
|87.7
|8.8
|21
|81
|8.87
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Dee Delaney Insights
Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense
- Michael Pittman Jr.'s 677 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 98 times and has registered 66 receptions and three touchdowns.
- In the air, Indianapolis is 19th in passing yards in the NFL with 2,181, or 218.1 per game.
- The Colts are scoring 24.2 points per game, the 10th-most in the NFL.
- Indianapolis averages 34.0 pass attempts per contest this season, ranking it 18th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Colts have thrown the ball 38 times this season, ranking them 19th in the league.
Dee Delaney & the Buccaneers' Defense
- Dee Delaney has a team-high two interceptions to go along with nine tackles and three passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Tampa Bay has been one of the bottom defenses in the league, allowing the third-most pass yards in the NFL (270.7 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 23rd with 16 passing touchdowns allowed.
- So far this year, the Buccaneers have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by giving up 20.0 points per game. They rank 23rd in the NFL with 360.7 total yards allowed per contest.
- Tampa Bay has given up more than 100 receiving yards to eight players this season.
- 15 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Buccaneers this season.
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Dee Delaney Advanced Stats
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Dee Delaney
|Rec. Targets
|98
|19
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|66
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.3
|7
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|677
|9
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|67.7
|1.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|307
|0.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|16
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|2
|Interceptions
