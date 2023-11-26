Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where they'll be up against Dee Delaney and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Colts receivers' matchup versus the Buccaneers' pass defense, see below.

Colts vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 87.7 8.8 21 81 8.87

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Dee Delaney Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr.'s 677 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 98 times and has registered 66 receptions and three touchdowns.

In the air, Indianapolis is 19th in passing yards in the NFL with 2,181, or 218.1 per game.

The Colts are scoring 24.2 points per game, the 10th-most in the NFL.

Indianapolis averages 34.0 pass attempts per contest this season, ranking it 18th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Colts have thrown the ball 38 times this season, ranking them 19th in the league.

Dee Delaney & the Buccaneers' Defense

Dee Delaney has a team-high two interceptions to go along with nine tackles and three passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tampa Bay has been one of the bottom defenses in the league, allowing the third-most pass yards in the NFL (270.7 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 23rd with 16 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by giving up 20.0 points per game. They rank 23rd in the NFL with 360.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Tampa Bay has given up more than 100 receiving yards to eight players this season.

15 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Buccaneers this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Dee Delaney Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Dee Delaney Rec. Targets 98 19 Def. Targets Receptions 66 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.3 7 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 677 9 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.7 1.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 307 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

