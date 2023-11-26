The Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to square off in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kylen Granson find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Granson has collected 175 yards on 17 receptions with one TD, averaging 21.9 yards per game.

In one of eight games this season, Granson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Kylen Granson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 5 0

