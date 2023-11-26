Jonathan Taylor has a tough matchup when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers concede 90 rushing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.

On the ground, Taylor has amassed 323 yards rushing on 85 attempts (53.8 ypg), with two rushing TDs. On the year, Taylor also has 16 receptions for 137 yards (22.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Taylor and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Taylor vs. the Buccaneers

Taylor vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 83 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 83 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Buccaneers during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Tampa Bay this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Buccaneers this season.

The 90 rushing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the fifth-ranked run defense in the league this season.

The Buccaneers' defense is ranked second in the NFL with four rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Colts vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Jonathan Taylor Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 80.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Taylor with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Taylor Rushing Insights

Taylor hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in three of his six opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Colts, who are 11th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.3% of the time while running 45.7%.

He has carried the ball in 85 of his team's 286 total rushing attempts this season (29.7%).

Taylor has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (12.5% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

He has 15 carries in the red zone (25.9% of his team's 58 red zone rushes).

Jonathan Taylor Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-118)

Taylor Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Taylor has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Taylor has 5.6% of his team's target share (19 targets on 340 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 19 times this season, averaging 7.2 yards per target.

Taylor, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Taylor (four red zone targets) has been targeted 10.5% of the time in the red zone (38 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Taylor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 23 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 18 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.