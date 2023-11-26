The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is set for Sunday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Jason Dickinson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

  • In four of 18 games this season, Dickinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
  • Dickinson has zero points on the power play.
  • Dickinson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 3 3 0 17:17 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:05 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 12:30 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:11 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:08 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:58 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:48 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 8-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

