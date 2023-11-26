The IUPUI Jaguars (1-4) will look to break a four-game losing skid when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (1-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars put up 12.7 fewer points per game (61.0) than the Bobcats allow (73.7).

The Bobcats average 19.9 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Jaguars allow (83.6).

The Bobcats are making 40.9% of their shots from the field, 4.7% lower than the Jaguars allow to opponents (45.6%).

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 16.0 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

16.0 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Abby Wolterman: 7.4 PTS, 51.7 FG%

7.4 PTS, 51.7 FG% Tahlia Walton: 13.7 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

13.7 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Jazmyn Turner: 13.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 39.1 FG%

13.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 39.1 FG% Faith Stinson: 5.6 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

IUPUI Schedule