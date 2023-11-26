How to Watch the IUPUI vs. Ohio Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (1-4) will look to break a four-game losing skid when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (1-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
IUPUI vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars put up 12.7 fewer points per game (61.0) than the Bobcats allow (73.7).
- The Bobcats average 19.9 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Jaguars allow (83.6).
- The Bobcats are making 40.9% of their shots from the field, 4.7% lower than the Jaguars allow to opponents (45.6%).
IUPUI Leaders
- Katie Davidson: 16.0 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Abby Wolterman: 7.4 PTS, 51.7 FG%
- Tahlia Walton: 13.7 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Jazmyn Turner: 13.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 39.1 FG%
- Faith Stinson: 5.6 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
IUPUI Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Marquette
|L 92-58
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|@ UIC
|L 79-49
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/22/2023
|Ball State
|L 67-63
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/30/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/3/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.