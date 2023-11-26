Sunday's game between the IUPUI Jaguars (1-4) and the Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Convocation Center Ohio has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-69, with IUPUI securing the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Jaguars' most recent game was a 67-63 loss to Ball State on Wednesday.

IUPUI vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

IUPUI vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 72, Ohio 69

Other Horizon Predictions

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, IUPUI is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 16.0 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

16.0 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Abby Wolterman: 7.4 PTS, 51.7 FG%

7.4 PTS, 51.7 FG% Tahlia Walton: 13.7 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

13.7 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Jazmyn Turner: 13.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 39.1 FG%

13.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 39.1 FG% Faith Stinson: 5.6 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars are being outscored by 22.6 points per game, with a -113 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.0 points per game (255th in college basketball), and allow 83.6 per contest (346th in college basketball).

