Will Isaak Phillips Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 26?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, is Isaak Phillips a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Phillips stats and insights
- Phillips is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
- Phillips has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.