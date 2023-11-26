The Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) are favored by 7.5 points against the Harvard Crimson (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network. The point total in the matchup is 138.5.

Indiana vs. Harvard Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -7.5 138.5

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana's matchups have gone over 138.5 points just once this season (in four contests).

Indiana's outings this year have an average total of 142.2, 3.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hoosiers have a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Hoosiers have played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Indiana.

Indiana vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 1 25% 72.2 149.7 70 136.7 141.5 Harvard 3 60% 77.5 149.7 66.7 136.7 141.7

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

The Hoosiers put up 5.5 more points per game (72.2) than the Crimson allow (66.7).

When Indiana puts up more than 66.7 points, it is 0-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Indiana vs. Harvard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 0-4-0 0-3 2-2-0 Harvard 4-1-0 1-0 4-1-0

Indiana vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana Harvard 15-2 Home Record 5-7 5-7 Away Record 8-6 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

