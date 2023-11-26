Sunday's contest between the Harvard Crimson (5-1) and Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) matching up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 75-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Crimson, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:30 PM ET on November 26.

The game has no line set.

Indiana vs. Harvard Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 75, Indiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Harvard

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-5.7)

Harvard (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Indiana is 0-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Harvard's 4-1-0 ATS record. The Hoosiers are 2-2-0 and the Crimson are 4-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers' +11 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.2 points per game (232nd in college basketball) while allowing 70 per outing (169th in college basketball).

Indiana loses the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. it records 29.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 314th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.6 per outing.

Indiana hits 3 three-pointers per game (360th in college basketball) at a 23.4% rate (355th in college basketball), compared to the 9.8 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

The Hoosiers rank 167th in college basketball with 95.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 244th in college basketball defensively with 92.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Indiana has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (168th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (240th in college basketball).

