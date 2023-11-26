The Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) play the Harvard Crimson (5-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on BTN.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Harvard matchup.

Indiana vs. Harvard Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Harvard Moneyline
BetMGM Indiana (-7.5) 139.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Indiana (-6.5) 139.5 -310 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Harvard Betting Trends

  • Indiana has not won against the spread this season in four opportunities.
  • This season, games featuring the Hoosiers have hit the over twice.
  • Harvard has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.
  • The Crimson and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of five times this year.

Indiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Indiana is 49th in college basketball. It is far below that, 179th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.