The Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) face the Harvard Crimson (5-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Indiana vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.7 percentage points higher than the Crimson have allowed to their opponents (36.7%).

In games Indiana shoots better than 36.7% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Hoosiers are the 311th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson sit at 86th.

The 72.2 points per game the Hoosiers average are 5.5 more points than the Crimson give up (66.7).

Indiana is 4-0 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Hoosiers were better in home games last season, ceding 65.4 points per game, compared to 72.2 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Indiana performed better in home games last year, draining 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Upcoming Schedule