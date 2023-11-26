Sunday's contest features the Evansville Purple Aces (0-4) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-9) facing off at Jones Convocation Center (on November 26) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 victory for Evansville, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Purple Aces are coming off of a 105-49 loss to Michigan State in their last outing on Sunday.

Evansville vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Evansville vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 74, Chicago State 69

Other MVC Predictions

Evansville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Purple Aces averaged 62.8 points per game last season (228th in college basketball) while giving up 73.2 per contest (340th in college basketball). They had a -312 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.4 points per game.

In MVC action, Evansville averaged 2 fewer points (60.8) than overall (62.8) in 2022-23.

The Purple Aces scored 67.9 points per game at home last season, and 59.2 away.

At home, Evansville gave up 68.9 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 76.3.

