Can we count on Connor Murphy scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the St. Louis Blues at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

  • Murphy is yet to score through 18 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
  • Murphy has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blues are allowing 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:43 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:46 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:18 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:30 Away L 8-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

