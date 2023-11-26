Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will play the St. Louis Blues at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Prop bets for Bedard are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor Bedard vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard has averaged 19:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

Bedard has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 18 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bedard has a point in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Bedard has an assist in six of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bedard's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

There is a 42.6% chance of Bedard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bedard Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.