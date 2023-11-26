Colts vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) are listed as just 2.5-point underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The over/under has been set at 44.
The Colts' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers' recent betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Colts.
Colts vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colts (-2.5)
|44
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Colts (-2.5)
|43.5
|-134
|+114
Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: CBS
Colts vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Indianapolis' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.
- Six of Indianapolis' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).
- Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 7-3-0 this year.
- The Buccaneers are 5-2 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.
- Two Tampa Bay games (of 10) have gone over the point total this season.
