Entering this week's action, the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) on Sunday, November 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

The Colts head into this matchup following a 10-6 win over the New England Patriots in their last outing.

Their last time out, the Buccaneers were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers 27-14.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Grant Stuard LB Illness Questionable
Ryan Kelly C Concussion Out
Rodney Thomas II S Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Andrew Ogletree TE Foot Out
Julius Brents CB Quad Out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Rachaad White RB Knee Questionable
Chris Godwin WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Tristan Wirfs OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Robert Hainsey C Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Carlton Davis CB Hip Questionable
Jamel Dean CB Ankle Out
Devin White LB Foot Questionable
Lavonte David LB Groin Out
Logan Hall DL Illness Questionable
Ryan Neal S Thumb Full Participation In Practice
Mike Greene DL Calf Out

Colts vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Colts Season Insights

  • Offensively, the Colts rank 14th in the NFL with 336.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in total defense (358.5 yards allowed per contest).
  • The Colts rank ninth in scoring offense (24.2 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (24.8 points allowed per game) this season.
  • The Colts rank 18th in pass offense (218.1 passing yards per game) and 18th in pass defense (228.8 passing yards allowed per game) this season.
  • Indianapolis ranks 10th in run offense (118 rushing yards per game) and 25th in run defense (129.7 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
  • With 16 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) against 15 turnovers committed (18th in NFL), the Colts' +1 turnover margin ranks 13th in the NFL.

Colts vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Colts (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Colts (-145), Buccaneers (+120)
  • Total: 45.5 points

